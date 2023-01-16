ONE Championship: Chatri Sityodtong's Huge Announcements At ONE Fight Night 6 Press Conference

The first blockbuster event of the ONE's 2023 calendar went down on 14 January at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and the ONE founder took time in the lead-up to give a glimpse into what the promotion has planned over the next 12 months.

After calling a moment's silence to honor the late Victoria Lee, Sityodtong opened the 11 January press event with his customary address, which included three huge announcements. We break down each talking point below.

Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix With US$1,000,000 Prize

ONE has made a clear commitment to raise the profile of Muay Thai in 2023, and Sityodtong lifted the lid on its latest initiative concerning the exciting sport.

The Singapore-based promotion will host the first-ever ONE Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix this year, where 16 of the world's best strikers will face off for a grand prize of US$1,000,000.

"I promise you this will blow up the sport all over the world. With our global broadcast, people will be tuning in from all over the world. The very best - the very, very, very best, irrespective of weight class - Muay Thai World Champions will be competing. Sixteen of the world's best," Sityodtong proclaimed.



Stamp To Fight Meksen For Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title

Another chapter will be added to the heated rivalry between Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen in 2023.



Although it remains to be seen what effect the cancellation of their mixed rules super-fight - that was slated for ONE Fight Night 6 on 14 January - will have, Sityodtong announced that the pair could vie for the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title as soon as next month.

"Today, I'm announcing the Interim Kickboxing World Title fight. After their fight on Saturday, they will face each other - either February if they're injury-free, if not, then March," he said.

ONE To Donate 10 Million Baht To Smaller Muay Thai Gyms In Thailand

In addition to the openweight Grand Prix and its weekly shows at the famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, which kick off on 20 January, ONE also announced a further investment in Muay Thai.

Sityodtong pledged 10 million baht to help struggling Muay Thai gyms across Thailand - an immensely generous gesture that will go far toward securing the future of the sport at a grassroots level.

"I'm making a 10 million baht donation. I'm doing a Thailand tour to the smallest gyms all over Thailand. We are doing this on January 28th," he said.

"The week of 28 January, myself, our managing director Khun Prem [Busarabavonwongs], Khun Dang (General Suchart Dangprapai) from the Royal Thai Army, Plai [Jitinat], our president from Thailand, and myself, we'll be doing a Thailand tour all over Thailand to donate 10 million baht to revive all the smaller gyms and smaller camps. And this is just the start. You'll see."

Source: Media Release