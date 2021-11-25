ONE Championship closes out 2021 with ONE Winter Warriors II on December 17

In the main event, the much-anticipated showdown between Team Lakay's Danny Kingad and Kairat Akhmetov will finally push through after failing to materialize for close to more than two years.

The match was initially slated for the 2019 ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals, but the latter withdrew from the tournament due to an injury. Their face-off could have happened earlier, but it never materialized due to unforeseen circumstances.

With top-ranked contender "Mighty Mouse" Demetrious Johnson scheduled to take on ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules fight in the first quarter of 2022, the duo could push themselves closer to a title bout.

A win for either No. 2 ranked "The King" Kingad or No. 4 ranked "The Kazakh" Akhmetov can boost them up the flyweight division and closer to a meeting with Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes for the ONE Flyweight World Title.

In the co-main event, Kingad's Team Lakay comrade Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon trades leather with South Korean superstar "Pretty Boy" Kwon Won Il in a three-round bantamweight contest.

The former ONE Bantamweight World Champion is eager to rediscover his winning ways after falling short in his last three matches.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old fighter from Extreme Combat and Top Gym BF is going for his third straight win on the global stage. A victory against number two-ranked Belingon will strengthen his case to break into the ONE Bantamweight rankings.

Former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash will also bring the intensity at the Singapore Indoor Stadium when he faces "King Kong Warrior" Fan Rong.

ONE's final show of 2021 will also mark the return of former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian "The Bandit" Kadestam.

The knockout powerhouse will go to war against undefeated Russian fighter Murad Ramazanov. Expect an all-out display from both welterweight contenders as they aim for a shot at the treasure that Kiamrian Abbasov currently holds.

As a tasty appetizer for the night-long festivities, a bantamweight clash between Filipino wushu warrior Mark Stephen "The Sniper" Loman and Russia's BJJ fighter Yusup Saadulaev will serve as the night's second matchup.

Last but not the least, ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II will kick off with another bantamweight battle between Team Lakay's up-and-coming star Jhanlo Mark "The Machine" Sangiao and Indonesian veteran Paul "The Great King" Lumihi.

Here is a look at the full lineup for ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II:

• Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov (mixed martial arts - flyweight)

• Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il (mixed martial arts - bantamweight)

• Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong (mixed martial arts - catchweight of 95 kilograms)

• Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov (mixed martial arts - welterweight)

• Mark Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev (mixed martial arts - bantamweight)

• Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi (mixed martial arts - bantamweight)

Source: Media Release