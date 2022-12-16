‘A Year That Opened Many Doors’ – Fabricio Andrade Reflects On 2022

"Wonder Boy" started his ONE career with three straight wins in 2020 and 2021, and he added two more to his unbeaten streak inside the Circle this year.

He needed less than a round to dispatch Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won Il, respectively, and he capped off his 2022 with an impressive showing when he took on fellow Brazilian John Lineker for the vacant ONE Bantamweight World Title at ONE Fight Night 3 in October.

The 25-year-old could have ended the year with the bantamweight strap around his waist if not for an accidental low blow that rendered Lineker unable to continue, leading to the scrap being ruled as a no-contest.

Despite this disappointment, "Wonder Boy" sees 2022 as a pivotal year for him and his career.

"It was a very good year with many professional and personal accomplishments. Regardless of the result of the last fight, I think it was a very good year because it taught me a lot and made me evolve as an athlete and as a person," he said.

"By far, my favorite memory was when I knocked out the #2-ranked fighter and won the $50,000 bonus. It was a very important moment in my life, as things started to improve a lot financially, and consequently, everything started to get better in my life."

Andrade ends the year as the top-ranked bantamweight contender, confirming his leap from 'rising prospect' to fully-fledged ONE superstar.

And as he looks toward the coming 12 months, the Marrok Force and HIIT Studio standout makes it clear that he will use the lessons learned from the highs and lows of 2022 to propel himself to new heights in 2023.

"For 2023, I can't expect anything different. I believe that many good things will happen. My first goal for 2023 is to become the World Champion in my division. After that, I intend to defend the belt," Andrade said.

Source: Media Release