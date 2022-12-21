ONE Championship: Liam Harrison Looks Back On An Eventful 2022

"The Hitman" survived two early knockdowns at the hands of Muangthai PK.Saenchai to come roaring back and score three knockdowns of his own to claim a jaw-dropping TKO victory inside the opening round.

Harrison is no stranger to a back-and-forth war. The Bad Company standout has seen plenty across his storied Muay Thai career, but he says it was all the more satisfying to do it on the big stage this time around.

"The thing is, that's not the first time stuff like that's happened to me in my career. I've got off the floor to win before when I've been knocked down heavily by Thai fighters and stuff like that," he said.

"But to do it on that stage with the entire world watching, on the biggest platform there is. Now I'm coming towards the back end of my career. I'm just so happy that I got to give the world that gift of that fight. Ninety seconds of absolute mayhem."

The win over Muangthai not only earned him a US$100,000 performance bonus but also booked him a shot at ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at ONE Fight Night 1 in August. But combat sports can be a cruel mistress.

After producing one of the highlights of 2022, Harrison came crashing back to earth when he took on the Thai legend. The fight was over before it started, as the 37-year-old suffered a freak knee injury after a Nong-O leg kick in the opening minutes.

Harrison's recovery went smoothly, however, and he was quickly back in training for another fight, set to take place in early 2023.

But an injury to his other knee that he suffered in training ruled him out of a fast return to the Circle - something the Leeds native sees as part of the game.

"This sport gives you the highest highs and the lowest lows. Obviously, the Muangthai fight was about as high as you can get, and then the rest of the year for me has been a low," Harrison said.

"I got injured in the Nong-O fight, I'm injured again now, and it's going to be a very tough road back to get myself where I want to be. Unfortunately, I think when you have 120 fights, and you fight the way I do, and you train the way I do, it was bound to happen at some point."

"Hitman" is on the road to recovery after surgery to his injured knee, and he already has his sights set on producing some more memorable battles before hanging up his gloves for good. And no one should bet against him making a triumphant return at some point in the new year.

"It's all [messed] up, which is a bitter pill to swallow. So I just want to try and get this knee better, and I want to be at the level of the Muangthai fight, where I will be able to drag myself off the floor and give the fans the action that they deserve," Harrison said.

"I'm mentally strong. If anyone's going to come back from [a second surgery], it's going to be me."

Source: Media Release