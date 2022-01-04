ONE Championship: Three young stars to watch out for in 2022

Some left the Circle with their first world titles, a couple more became top-ranked stars in their division, and several young fighters displayed tremendous talent to introduce themselves on the global stage.

As we head into the new year, here are three up-and-coming competitors who could take the next step in 2022.

#3 Victoria Lee

Still only 17 years old, the youngest of the Lee siblings fought like a veteran in her three victories to date.

Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee made Thailand's Sunisa Srisan tap 63 seconds into the second round in her ONE debut. Five months later, she returned to the global stage with another submission win against "Little Sprouts" Wang Luping.

At ONE: REVOLUTION, last 24 September, the teenager scored a TKO win over Victoria "Vick" Souza at 3:58 of round two.

The upcoming year could present this bright talent with more chances to put her skills to the test. Based on her displays in the Circle so far, she will follow the footsteps of Christian "The Warrior" and "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

#2 Jhanlo Sangiao, 19

Jhanlo "The Machine" Sangiao proved why he deserved a spot on the global stage with a scintillating debut at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II.

The 19-year-old answered the overwhelming hype surrounding him by submitting Indonesian veteran Paul "The Great King" Lumihi at 1:41 of the opening stanza.

Based on his performance, the young Filipino has a potent combination of speed, punching power, and grappling to hold his ground in the ONE bantamweight division.

The division houses some of the best contenders within the world's largest martial arts organization. But he should elevate his game, given that he trains with world champions at Team Lakay.

With a 4-0 mixed martial arts record, there is no shortage of stars who can give Sangiao a stiff challenge. If he can succeed against all odds, the prodigy will be in for a memorable calendar year ahead.

#1 Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

The 23-year-old Brazilian star introduced herself to The Home of Martial Arts with a dominant display against Stamp Fairtex to claim the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' lightning-quick counter kicks and solid defense frustrated the Fairtex representative throughout their 15-minute battle to win via majority decision.

The Phuket Fight Club fighter is eager to return to the Circle in 2022, and she might face Janet "JT" Todd, Stamp, Anne "Ninja Line" Hogstad, or Alma Juniku.

If she can compile more wins next year, it's time to include the Thailand-based fighter in the conversation regarding the finest strikers in ONE Super Series.

Source: Media Release