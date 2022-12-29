ONE Championship: Victoria Lee Takes Inspiration From Brother Christian Lee Ahead Of 2023 Return

"The Prodigy" holds a perfect 3-0 professional record and has drawn inspiration for her return to the Circle from older brother Christian Lee.

Christian dethroned Kyrgyz star Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 4 in November to add the ONE Welterweight World Title to his collection alongside the lightweight strap.

Victoria says that she takes great pride in her brother and his work ethic, and enjoys watching him do his thing as he trains.

"Oh man, I'm so proud of my big brother. Just being able to be in the gym and watch him grind and push so hard in all of his training sessions, and watch the fight and see it play out so beautifully," she said.

Christian overcame a torrid first round against Abbasov to a score come-from-behind finish in the fourth frame, giving fans an all-time classic along the way.

Victoria believes that resilience, which her brother shows in spades, sets a champion apart from the pack.

"It showed the heart of a true champion. It was really inspiring in general. The way that he was able to push through and fight through that adversity and come out on top was just an amazing finish really," she said.

"I think that performance is just the true definition of what a champion is. He was able to showcase his skills so perfectly and overcome the adversity and really show why he's the double-champ."

"The Warrior" is not the only member of the Lee family to hold ONE Championship gold. Older sister Angela is the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion.

Victoria would love to follow in the footsteps of her siblings, and she got her chance to experience what the belt feels like on her shoulder when Christian returned to their native Hawaii after his latest fight.

"The new ONE Championship belt is really nice. When he brought it home, and we were able to carry it, it was so heavy. It was nuts," she said.

In return for a chance to hold the welterweight strap, Victoria welcomed Christian home with something special.

The rising Singaporean-American star bakes for her siblings after their fights, and this time was no exception.

"I always bake him cakes after [a fight]. This time he requested a banana cake. So, as soon as we finished watching the fight, I was in the kitchen baking for him," Lee said.

Source: Media Release