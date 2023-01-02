ONE Championship Year In Review: Five Fastest Wins Of 2022

#1 Fastest Submission: Rodrigo Marello vs. Ruslan Bagdasarian

BJJ black belt Rodrigo Morella was in a hurry at ONE 161 in September.

The Brazilian needed only 15 seconds to snatch an ankle lock against sambo star Ruslan Bagdasarian to score the fastest finish in ONE submission grappling history.

In the process, "Diguinho" also secured first blood for BJJ in the budding rivalry with the Russian martial art.

#2 Fastest MMA Knockout: Woo Sung Hoon vs. Yodkaikaew Fairtex

Woo Sung Hoon was also in no mood to muck around at ONE: BAD BLOOD in February.

The South Korean phenom took out Yodkaikaew Fairtex in just 18 seconds, landing a huge right hand before quickly following up to close the show.

"Dynamic" announced himself in a big way on his debut when he stopped the ever-dangerous Muay Thai star to kick off his run toward flyweight gold.

#3 Fastest Kickboxing Fight: Giannis Stoforidis vs. Beybulat Isaev

Giannis Stoforidis showed off his next-level punching power at the appropriately named ONE: HEAVY HITTERS in January.

In one of the craziest finishes in ONE Championship history, "Hercules" and opponent Beybulat Isaev landed simultaneous left hooks, knocking each other down to the canvas just 30 seconds into their light heavyweight kickboxing tussle.

Stoforidis, however, quickly returned to his feet while Isaev was laid out, recording the KO victory and avoiding an ultra-rare double knockout.

#4 Fastest Muay Thai Fight: Walter Goncalves vs. Josue Cruz

The opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix could not have gone much better for Brazilian Walter Goncalves.

"Iron Hands" only needed a brief feeling-out period before unleashing a flurry of punches on debuting star Josue Cruz that culminated in a sickening body rip.

Goncalves followed up with knees, but it was all academic, as the referee stepped in to halt the action a mere 35 seconds into the opening round.

#5 Fastest World Title Fight: Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon

ONE: LIGHTS OUT turned out to be a fitting name for Singapore-based promotion's March showpiece, as then-featherweight king Thanh Le turned the lights out on challenger Garry Tonon.

In the first defense of his strap, Le produced one of the most brutal knockouts of the year, expertly avoiding the much-vaunted grappling threat of Tonon before pounding his fellow American out with a series of ground strikes.

The end came just 56 seconds into the contest, with the crowd left stunned as Tonon lay unconscious on the mat.