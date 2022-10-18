ONE Fight Night 3: Three reasons why Martial Arts fans cannot miss event

The ONE Fight Night 3: Lineker vs. Andrade card is stacked from top to bottom with World Champions and rising stars, so expect a martial arts spectacle when the lights go on at the Axiata Arena.

The event will be headlined by three title bouts. Having said that, here are three reasons martial arts fans cannot miss ONE Fight Night 3.

The ONE Bantamweight World Championship Is On The Line

In what has long been billed as a potential fight of the year candidate, John Lineker defends his ONE Bantamweight World Championship for the first time against fellow knockout artist and compatriot Fabricio Andrade.

The #2-ranked bantamweight contender has not held back his views of the current champion, calling Lineker a "chicken" and predicting that he'll knock "Hands of Stone" out in the first round - the latter of which no one has been able to achieve.

Lineker isn't one to get into a battle of words, but he has informed Andrade that he will regret his trash talk this weekend.

The Inaugural ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title Is Up For Grabs

In the co-main event, reigning ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regial Eersel will look to make history against Sinsamut Klinmee.

The two men will battle for the inaugural ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title, and if Eersel wins, he'll become a two-sport ONE World Champion.

Eersel is undefeated so far in his ONE Championship tenure. The decorated kickboxer has won all seven contests and will look for his most emphatic victory yet.

However, he faces one of his toughest adversaries in Sinsamut. The Thai's 80-16-3 striking record reflects how talented and experienced he is, and he would love to capture a huge accolade of his own while becoming the first man to beat Eersel inside the Circle.

The Inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title Will Find Its Home

History will also be made at ONE Fight Night 3 when American BJJ great Kade Ruotolo battles four-time Russian Sambo World Champion Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title.

The American has won five of his last six bouts and will be looking to reign over the division with a strong display against Kurzhev.

But the Russian has long been a standout in Sambo, having collected a variety of gold medals in competition. Having said that, this will be a collision between two of the best lightweight grapplers.

