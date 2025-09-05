ONE Fight Night 35: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

September's martial arts doubleheader is just hours away, with ONE Championship returning to Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, following ONE Friday Fights 123 on Friday evening.
This blockbuster event will air live on Saturday, 6 September, featuring eight explosive Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA bouts. A historic moment awaits in the main event, as strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan squares off with Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.
If 28-year-old Buntan wins, she will etch her name in history books as a two-sport ONE World Champion. Meanwhile, Stella Hemetsberger has a golden opportunity to become Austria's first-ever ONE World Champion. With both strikers carrying momentum into the bout, fireworks are guaranteed.
In the co-main event, top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contenders Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn will lock horns in a bout that has major World Title implications. The winner will likely secure a shot at reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
Additionally, fans will be eagerly anticipating the MMA debut of ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. The American superstar will collide with youngest member of the prominent Lee family, Adrian Lee. In this all-American clash, the result could very well be decided on the ground due to their dominant grappling skills.
The
show
will
kick
off
with
a
battle
of
two
undefeated
strikers,
Hyu
and
Jordan
Estupinan.
Japan's
Hyu
has
been
phenomenal,
while
Colombia's
Estupinan
will
make
his
ONE
kickboxing
debut.
ONE Fight Night 35 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch Buntan vs. Hemetsberger?
India: ONE Fight Night 35 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6:30 AM India Standard Time (IST).
UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports at 2:00 AM GMT.
Australia: Watch the event live on ONE Championship's platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE's YouTube, and ONE's Facebook) at 11:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
Thailand: ONE Fight Night 35 will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE's Facebook page, and ONE's YouTube channel at 8 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, September 6. Channel 7 will cut into the live broadcast at 9 a.m. ICT.
ONE Fight Night 35 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The Buntan vs. Hemetsberger Card
ONE
Strawweight
Muay
Thai
World
Championship
Bout:
Jackie
Buntan
vs.
Stella
Hemetsberger
Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn
Featherweight MMA Bout: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Ibragim Dauev
Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Dmitrii Kovtun
Lightweight MMA Bout: Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo
Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Johan Ghazali vs. Zakaria El Jamari
Atomweight MMA Bout: Macarena Aragon vs. Natalie Salcedo
Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Hyu vs. Jordan Estupinan