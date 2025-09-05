More sports ONE Fight Night 35: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 15:37 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

September's martial arts doubleheader is just hours away, with ONE Championship returning to Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, following ONE Friday Fights 123 on Friday evening.

This blockbuster event will air live on Saturday, 6 September, featuring eight explosive Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA bouts. A historic moment awaits in the main event, as strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan squares off with Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

If 28-year-old Buntan wins, she will etch her name in history books as a two-sport ONE World Champion. Meanwhile, Stella Hemetsberger has a golden opportunity to become Austria's first-ever ONE World Champion. With both strikers carrying momentum into the bout, fireworks are guaranteed.

In the co-main event, top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contenders Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn will lock horns in a bout that has major World Title implications. The winner will likely secure a shot at reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Additionally, fans will be eagerly anticipating the MMA debut of ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. The American superstar will collide with youngest member of the prominent Lee family, Adrian Lee. In this all-American clash, the result could very well be decided on the ground due to their dominant grappling skills.

The show will kick off with a battle of two undefeated strikers, Hyu and Jordan Estupinan. Japan's Hyu has been phenomenal, while Colombia's Estupinan will make his ONE kickboxing debut.



ONE Fight Night 35 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch Buntan vs. Hemetsberger?



India: ONE Fight Night 35 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6:30 AM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports at 2:00 AM GMT.



Australia: Watch the event live on ONE Championship's platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE's YouTube, and ONE's Facebook) at 11:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).



Thailand: ONE Fight Night 35 will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE's Facebook page, and ONE's YouTube channel at 8 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, September 6. Channel 7 will cut into the live broadcast at 9 a.m. ICT.



ONE Fight Night 35 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The Buntan vs. Hemetsberger Card

ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Jackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger

Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn

Featherweight MMA Bout: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Ibragim Dauev

Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Dmitrii Kovtun

Lightweight MMA Bout: Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Johan Ghazali vs. Zakaria El Jamari

Atomweight MMA Bout: Macarena Aragon vs. Natalie Salcedo

Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Hyu vs. Jordan Estupinan