ONE Fight Night 5: Janet Todd ready for ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout

The ONE Atomweight Muay Thai division will have an undisputed World Champion once again as interim titleholder Todd takes on divisional queen Rodrigues in a highly anticipated unification bout on the December 3 event's main card.

"JT" will look to spoil the Brazilian's return to the Circle at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manilla, Philippines, after she took time off to focus on starting a family following her World Title win over Stamp Fairtex in 2020.

The two-sport World Champion is quick to dismiss any talk of Rodrigues's long layoff being an issue in their showdown, and she is preparing for her foe to be at full strength come fight night.

"With the amount of experience she has, and the fact that she fought in ONE championship before for a title, she'll remember what that feels like. And just like I had, I didn't get a fight for a year. And I fought for a title. You'll remember those feelings and be able to visualize. It's like you never left," Todd said.

"So, I don't think that'll be a big issue to her because of the experience that she has. And just because she had a baby, I doubt that she wasn't thinking about Muay Thai.

"When you're involved in the sport that much, it's very hard to get it out of your head, even with a baby - I would assume. And I'm sure, with the baby, it's giving you other inspirations to be better. So, I'm expecting a best version of her."

Todd has a swathe of experience herself across her 39 professional fights. She won the interim atomweight Muay Thai crown by defeating Spanish striking sensation Lara Fernandez in her last outing in the Circle in July, adding the belt to the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title she claimed from Stamp in 2020.

Though she expects Rodrigues to bring everything she has to the Circle on 3 December, the Californian powerhouse believes she has formulated a game plan to successfully shut down the returning star, allowing her to become the undisputed queen.

"Her strengths, definitely, when she starts off, she can, she can see forward movement, and it's very good with her counter left-kick and timing that," Todd said

"And then, as the round moves on, she's able to still come forward and try to push the pace. And in clench up, I think that's where her strengths are. So, my game plan, obviously, is to kind of nullify those strengths and be able to get myself in a position to be able to use my weapons."

