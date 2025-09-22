ONE Friday Fights 126: 3 Show-Stopping Fights You Can’t Miss

Ballon d'Or 2025: Schedule, Full List of Awards, Selection Criteria, Contenders - All You Need to Know

ONE Friday Fights 126 is right around the corner, bringing one of the most stacked cards in the weekly series with a reigning World Champion, former titleholders, ranked contenders, and surging stars all set to showcase their striking prowess.

On 26 September in Bangkok, Thailand, some athletes will begin their journeys in a new sport, while others will aim to cement themselves as future title challengers. Here are three bouts that could set the stage on fire.

Ilias Ennahachi Vs. Nabil Anane

This bantamweight kickboxing showdown is as big as it gets, with reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane making his high-profile debut against former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi. Both the young phenom and the seasoned veteran enter this clash in red-hot form.

Since bouncing back from his debut loss, Anane has been an unstoppable force. On the other hand, the Moroccan-Dutch striker remains undefeated in ONE. What makes this showdown compelling is that both men share a rare distinction - they are the only athletes in the promotion to have defeated pound-for-pound striking great Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Shadow Singha Mawynn Vs. Liu Mengyang

Thai striking sensation Shadow Singha Mawynn is ready to cast his shadow on China's Liu Mengyang in a featherweight kickboxing bout. Liu was originally scheduled to face featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, but the Thai superstar had to withdraw due to injury.

The 25-year-old Shadow is coming off a brilliant TKO victory over Bampara Kouyate just two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Liu made waves in his promotional debut by defeating reigning divisional interim king Masaaki Noiri, proving he will be a tough challenge for the Thai striker.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang Vs. Suablack Tor Pran49

The all-Thai showdown between Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Suablack Tor Pran49 has all the making of a Fight of the Night bout. The pair will collide in a 140-pound Muay Thai showdown. Nicknamed "The Man Who Yields To No One," Seksan is renowned for starting and finishing fights in fifth gear.

Seksan never produces a dull fight even in defeat. After dropping his last two encounters, he's determined to bounce back against Suablack, who owns seven promotional victories. In his most last appearance, the 29-year-old Thai defeated Sangarthit Looksaikongdin in a kickboxing clash.