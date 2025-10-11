Florian Thauvin Scores Just 70 Seconds Into His France Comeback After Six-Year Absence

ONE Friday Fights 128 Results: Irvine Snags Life-Changing Contract With Knockout Victory, Duangdawnoi Dominates In Promotional Debut By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:10 [IST]

October 10 brought contract dreams to life at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium as ONE Friday Fights 128 showcased international talent. Scotland's Stephen Irvine and Thailand's Duangdawnoi Looksaikongdin emerged as the night's biggest winners.

Irvine transformed repetition into deception during his 130-pound Muay Thai main event against Rambong Sor Therapat. The Scottish striker spent the opening minutes attacking the body, conditioning his opponent to defend mid kicks.

The pattern proved lethal. When Irvine launched another kick, Rambong dropped his hands expecting another body attack. Instead, the kick sailed high, connecting with the Thai's neck at 2:46 of round one.

The walk-off head kick knockout secured Irvine his US$100,000 contract with the promotion. His calculated setup demonstrated the fight intelligence required for ONE Championship's main roster, where he'll compete among elite strikers.

Duangdawnoi Looksaikongdin announced her arrival with authority, outclassing Kim Townsend across three rounds of 107-pound Muay Thai action. The debut performance carried extra significance as revenge for a 2016 loss to the Australian.

Blood became the story early when Duangdawnoi's sharp elbow split Townsend's forehead wide open. The cut required multiple inspections, but the tough Australian refused to quit despite the crimson mask.

Townsend's courage couldn't overcome Duangdawnoi's superior skill set, though. Growing up training alongside sixteen siblings that all fought or still fight bred exceptional timing and creativity that showed throughout the competitive bout.

Duangdawnoi dropped Townsend once and controlled exchanges with sharp boxing and even sharper elbows. Her jab snapped heads back while her right hand carried knockout power wrapped in small gloves.

The judges' unanimous decision validated Duangdawnoi's dominant performance. Victory number 71 came in her promotional debut, establishing the Looksaikongdin family name firmly within ONE Championship's competitive division while settling old scores.

ONE Friday Fights 128 - Full Results:

• Stephen Irvine defeats Rambong Sor Therapat via KO at 2:46 of round one (Muay Thai - 130-pound)

• Sanit Aekmuangnon defeats Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 129-pound)

• Anar Mammadov defeats Komawut FA Group via TKO at 0:44 of round two (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Ayoub Yassine defeats Kaokarat Sor Tienpo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 138-pound)

• Wanchainoi Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen defeats Koko Mor Rattanabundit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 118-pound)

• Theraphon Dangkhaosai defeats Fahsodsai Tor Morsri via KO at 1:35 of round two (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Duangdawnoi Looksaikongdin defeats Kim Townsend via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 107-pound)

• Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai defeats Abdessamie Rhenimi via disqualification in round two (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Kazuteru Yamazaki defeats Abdelhamid Talbi via unanimous decision (Kickboxing - Flyweight)

• Evgenii Antonov defeats Suleyman Suleymanov via unanimous decision (MMA - Featherweight)

• Taku Takaiwa defeats Nawid Ullah Saadi via TKO at 0:58 of round one (Kickboxing - 139-pound)

• Jason Seddoh defeats Vinay Kundu via KO at 3:21 of round one (MMA - Flyweight)