PKL Season 12: Top Raiders and Defenders After League Stage As 8 Teams Set Sights On New Playoffs Format

How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

IPL Auction 2026: Sanju Samson's CSK move set to be Cancelled, Rajasthan Royals' Three Demands not Entertained!

More sports ONE Friday Fights 130: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 15:36 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ONE Championship returns to Bangkok, Thailand, on 24 October with ONE Friday Fights 130. There, nearly two dozen international martial artists collide across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA in pursuit of the coveted US$100,000 contract for the promotion's main roster.

The main event will showcase a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown between contracted Thai star Nontachai Jitmuangnon and Turkey's battle-tested Soner Sen, with both fighters desperate to return to winning ways after recent setbacks.

Nontachai has been a force in the weekly event series, stringing together three consecutive victories before suffering a setback against Abdulla Dayakaev this past July.

Known for his technical prowess and ring intelligence, Nontachai aims to remind everyone why he earned his place on ONE Championship's main roster.

Standing across from him will be Sen, who has accumulated six promotional victories but finds himself in a rough patch, having lost two of his last three bouts. A victory over Nontachai could be the statement win he needs to turn his fortunes around.

In the featured fight of the night, Myanmar's Sonrak Fairtex takes on Yamin PK Saenchai in what promises to be an explosive bantamweight Muay Thai contest between two fighters looking to rediscover their knockout form.

ONE Lumpinee 130 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 130?

India: ONE Friday Fights 130 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).

UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.

Australia: Watch ONE Friday Fights 130 live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, ONE Championship's Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com at 11:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 130 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.

ONE Lumpinee 130 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 130 Card

Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Nontachai Jitmuangnon vs. Soner Sen