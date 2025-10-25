ONE Friday Fights 130 Results: Nontachai Defeats Sen, Sonrak Scores First-Round Knockout

India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Lumpinee Stadium hosted another night of redemption stories on October 24 as ONE Friday Fights 130 showcased 12 compelling matchups. Multiple fighters in Bangkok reclaimed winning momentum during the Asia primetime broadcast.

Nontachai Jitmuangnon moved closer to settling old scores by defeating Turkey's Soner "Golden Boy" Sen via majority decision in bantamweight Muay Thai. The Thai striker's calculated performance earned his 51st career victory.

Round one featured cautious exchanges as both fighters tested each other with jabs and low kicks from the outside. Neither man committed fully early, establishing range and respect through measured attacks.

The second frame exploded into action when both bantamweights collided in the center of the ring. Sen smothered Nontachai with combinations while the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete countered effectively from his back foot position.

Nontachai's stabbing knees to Sen's midsection proved decisive. The tactic gradually wore down the Turkish fighter, forcing him to drop his guard protectively and creating openings for the Thai's straight punches.

A perfectly timed jab sent Sen rolling backward for an eight-count. The Team Mehdi Zatout representative rose quickly but immediately absorbed more outside knees that further depleted his energy reserves.

Round three saw Nontachai protect his lead through intelligent counter striking. Sen attacked the body with hooks desperately, but the deficit proved too large as the judges awarded Nontachai the victory.

Myanmar's Sonrak Fairtex bounced back emphatically by knocking out Yamin PK Saenchai at 1:23 of round one in bantamweight Muay Thai action. The 28-year-old improved his striking record to 70-24 overall.

Yamin controlled the early exchanges with rangy attacks including push kicks and high kicks. One teep even found Sonrak's face, but the aggressive strikes only intensified the Fairtex representative's determination.

Sonrak pounced when opportunity emerged, rattling Yamin with a high kick-punch combination. As Yamin moved forward to jab, Sonrak countered perfectly with a right hook that twisted his opponent's head sideways.

The Thai fighter collapsed immediately as the referee began the eight-count. Unable to rise before the count completed, Yamin's night ended decisively as officials waved off the explosive bantamweight contest.

ONE Friday Fights 130 - Full Results:

• Nontachai Jitmuangnon defeats Soner Sen via majority decision (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Songchainoi Kiatsongrit defeats Salai Htan Khee Shein via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Chartmungkorn Chor Hapayak defeats Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Singdam Kafefocus defeats Teeyai TDed99 via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Khunsuk Mor Krungthepthonburi defeats Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon via KO at 2:39 of round two (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Thapluang Petkiatpet defeats Fahmongkol Sor Chokmeechai via KO at 2:09 of round two (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Sonrak Fairtex defeats Yamin PK Saenchai via KO at 1:23 of round one (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Detchawalit Silkmuaythai defeats Ivan Bodeant via KO at 2:32 of round one (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Petsiam Jor Patreeyakelasiamsurin defeats Ryuki Matsuda via unanimous decision (Kickboxing - Strawweight)

• Linus Bylander defeats Saensak Supergirl Jaroonsak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Titus Proctor defeats Liu Quan via KO at 1:23 of round three (Muay Thai - Lightweight)

• Shoma Okumura defeats Alfie Lynch via TKO at 2:50 of round one (Kickboxing - Strawweight)