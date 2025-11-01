Spalletti Insists Juventus Can Still Compete For Scudetto Ahead Of Cremonese Match

More sports ONE Friday Fights 131 Results: Decho Evens Score With Suriyanlek, Yunusov Remains Perfect By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 10:43 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium hosted another thrilling edition of ONE Friday Fights on October 31. The Halloween night fight card featured 12 bouts across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, with fighters chasing contracts and redemption.

Decho Por Borirak settled the score with Suriyanlek Por Yenying in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch. The 22-year-old Thai fighter earned a unanimous decision victory, avenging his September loss to even their rivalry at one win apiece.

Decho controlled the opening round with measured kicks, though Suriyanlek landed dangerous overhand rights throughout. The pivotal moment arrived in round two when Decho caught Suriyanlek's midsection exposed during a combination.

A brutal knee from Decho to the ribs folded Suriyanlek temporarily. Decho capitalized by dominating the clinch, landing knees to the body and head that shifted momentum completely in his favor.

The final round belonged entirely to Decho. He punished every forward advance from Suriyanlek with precise counters, mixing in late elbows that underscored his control. All three judges awarded him his 48th career victory.

Teenage sensation Rustam "Tomahawk" Yunusov protected his undefeated Muay Thai record with a first-round demolition of two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Petsukumvit Tomthungyai in flyweight Muay Thai action.

The 18-year-old Russian remained patient as Petsukumvit pressed forward to attack. Within seconds of spotting an opening, Yunusov unleashed a devastating combination that ended the Thai veteran's night almost immediately.

A crisp one-two punch combination followed by a left high kick and left hook sent Petsukumvit crashing down. He attempted rising during the eight-count, but his legs failed him completely.

The referee waved off the contest at 1:44 of round one. Yunusov improved to 15-0 overall with his sixth ONE Friday Fights victory, moving closer to the coveted US$100,000 contract.

ONE Friday Fights 131 - Full Results

• Decho Por Borirak defeats Suriyanlek Por Yenying via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Krisana Dowdenmuaythai defeats Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Buakhiao Por Paoin defeats Maemmot Sor Salacheep via split decision (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Mohamed Taoufyq defeats Petmuangnua Tongkawchiangmai via TKO at 1:30 of round two (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Gabriele Moram defeats Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Daodaeng Annymuaythai defeats Ikkyusan Sor Salacheep via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Rustam Yunusov defeats Petsukumvit Tomthungyai via KO at 1:44 of round one (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Arthur Klopp defeats Zhu Shuai via split decision (Kickboxing - Bantamweight)

• Gabriel Pereira defeats TAKU via unanimous decision (Kickboxing - Bantamweight)

• Alexandre Khan vs. Seiya Matsuda ends in a no contest (MMA - Featherweight)

• Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo defeats Madhyson Klatt via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Mehrab Mammadzada defeats Shazada Ataev via submission at 3:58 of round three (MMA - Flyweight)