ONE: Heavy Hitters - Tiffany Teo unfazed by Meng Bo's reputation as a 'dangerous' fighter

The Singaporean fighter thinks that her Chinese opponent at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS is not great. Teo backed her claim by pointing out her rival's recent defeat to Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat.

"I don't really know if I'd call her tough. I've watched a few of her fights, and I've never really seen her weather through any storm," "No Chill" Teo offered ahead of their bout at ONE's first event of the year on January 14.

"Ritu just dominated her for two full rounds, and she had no answer for that, right? She couldn't get back up from the ground. She was just dominated, ground-and-pounded for two full rounds even though she knocked Ritu down earlier in the round."

Meng Bo joined ONE being known as one of mixed martial arts' most well-rounded female fighters. The Tiger Wang Gym representative made a grand introduction by knocking out Laura "La Gladiadora" Balin at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS last November 2019.

The MMA champion from Changsha padded her highlight reel with another spectacular knockout against Indonesia's Priscilla Hertati "Thathie" Lumban Gaol a year later.

Those finishes, plus her decision victory over Samara "Marituba" Santos early last year, made her a must-watch competitor in the women's strawweight division.

"No Chill" literally did not hold anything back. The former ONE Women's Strawweight World Title challenger felt that those victories were due to an exaggerated fear over Meng Bo's crunching knockout power.

"I feel like a lot of the girls just gave her too much respect for her knockout power," the 32-year-old from Team Highlight Reel added.

Teo shows an improved version of herself every time she competes inside the Circle.

Given her spot as the #1-ranked contender in the division, the Singaporean could engage ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan for the third time after defeating the 25-year-old Chinese.

Source: Media Release