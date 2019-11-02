McIlroy birdies the last to lead by one in China

The Northern Irishman continued his consistent form in China with a bogeyless round on Saturday as he birdied hole 18 to lead outright at 15-under.

It was just about the last action of the day as he moved one shot clear of Oosthuizen, who was the big mover on day three.

The South African got off to a hot start with five consecutive birdies during the first half of his round before consolidating on the back nine to record a seven-under 65 – the lowest score of the day.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele looms as a threat on day four in a tie for third alongside round two leader Matthew Fitzpatrick at 13-under.

Englishman Paul Waring also found form with a six-under par 66, while Jason Kokrak (66) and Im Sung-jae (70) sit four shots off the pace.

Li Haotong remains the best of the local hopefuls on six-under overall, but a disappointing round of 74 meant he and Adam Scott (75) meant they lost ground on the leaders having started the day two shots off the pace.