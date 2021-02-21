Valdez dethrones Berchelt with brutal 10th-round KO

Valdez (29-0) dethroned Berchelt at MGM Grand, where he floored his fellow Mexican with a devastating left hook in the final second of the 10th round on Saturday (February 20).

Having knocked down Berchelt (38-2) twice earlier in the fight, Valdez landed the vicious blow in the 10th as his opponent laid unconscious on the canvas for a few tense moments in Las Vegas.

"There's nothing better in life than proving people wrong. I had a list of people who doubted me. My idols doubted me. Boxing analysts doubted me," Valdez said.

"They said Miguel Berchelt was gonna knock me out. But I got a message to tell everybody: Don't let nobody tell you what you can can and can't do.

"Always work hard and be disciplined in life. Try to do your best, stay disciplined, and never let anyone tell you you can't do something. Prove them wrong."

Valdez – now a two-time world champion having previously enjoyed a reign as WBO featherweight champion for nearly three years – added: "It wasn't easy training in a pandemic, but try to go for your dreams.

"Always train hard, do your best, try to always be number one. Nothing's impossible. My team was a big part of this."