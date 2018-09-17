Mayweather rematch a 'big possibility' admits Pacquiao

Mayweather came face to face with Pacquiao during his tour of Japan, and recently released a video on Instagram accompanied by the message: "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year, another nine-figure pay day on the way!"

I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way @mayweatherpromotions pic.twitter.com/LxyNX7mWrw — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) September 17, 2018

The unbeaten American, who came out of retirement to beat UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017 and move to 50-0 in his illustrious career, added: "I'm coming back in December!"

Pacquiao has continued to fight regularly since his 2015 unanimous decision defeat to Mayweather, beating Lucas Matthysse with a seventh-round technical knockout in July.

And he has now responded to Mayweather's claims, telling reporters: "No , I'll negotiate more. When he returns, then we can fight. We're still talking.

"We met in Japan at an event. That's a big fight. We just ran into Mayweather in Japan and the reaction of the fans was so severe.

"He said 'easy fight, easy fight.' I said 'let's get it on and get back to the ring, we will fight. I have the belt.'

"There is a big possibility . He wants to come back, he wants to get my belt. We're going to finalise my next fight this week, either Mayweather or somebody else, where and when, what date.

"There's also Amir Khan, Terence Crawford, Adrien Broner ."