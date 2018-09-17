English

Mayweather rematch a 'big possibility' admits Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather Jr claimed he is coming out of retirement to face Manny Pacquiao
Manila, September 17: Manny Pacquiao described a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr as a "big possibility".

Mayweather came face to face with Pacquiao during his tour of Japan, and recently released a video on Instagram accompanied by the message: "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year, another nine-figure pay day on the way!"

The unbeaten American, who came out of retirement to beat UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017 and move to 50-0 in his illustrious career, added: "I'm coming back in December!"

Pacquiao has continued to fight regularly since his 2015 unanimous decision defeat to Mayweather, beating Lucas Matthysse with a seventh-round technical knockout in July.

And he has now responded to Mayweather's claims, telling reporters: "No , I'll negotiate more. When he returns, then we can fight. We're still talking.

"We met in Japan at an event. That's a big fight. We just ran into Mayweather in Japan and the reaction of the fans was so severe.

"He said 'easy fight, easy fight.' I said 'let's get it on and get back to the ring, we will fight. I have the belt.'

"There is a big possibility . He wants to come back, he wants to get my belt. We're going to finalise my next fight this week, either Mayweather or somebody else, where and when, what date.

"There's also Amir Khan, Terence Crawford, Adrien Broner ."

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
