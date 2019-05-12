English

Pacquiao to face Thurman in welterweight showdown in July

By Opta
Manny Pacquiao

Los Angeles, May 12: Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring in July in a WBA welterweight showdown against the undefeated Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao, 40, retained his WBA Regular welterweight crown with a unanimous-decision win over Adrien Broner in January.

The Filipino great (61-7-2) will face Thurman, the WBA Super holder, on July 20 for the welterweight world championship, it was announced on Saturday (May 11).

"The summer just got a little hotter!" Pacquiao tweeted, alongside an image promoting the fight.

Thurman (29-0) ended an almost two-year absence from the ring by beating Josesito Lopez at the start of 2019.

The American will be aiming for his sixth successful defence of the title, while eight-time world champion Pacquiao has held his crown since July last year.

    Read more about: boxing manny pacquiao wba
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
