Paige Bueckers Achieves WNBA Rookie Record With 44 Points Despite Dallas Wings Loss

Paige Bueckers delivered an outstanding performance for the Dallas Wings against the Los Angeles Sparks, scoring a WNBA rookie record of 44 points. Despite her efforts, Kelsey Plum's buzzer-beater secured an 81-80 victory for the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Bueckers' remarkable stats included shooting 17-of-21 from the field, a flawless 6-for-6 from the free throw line, and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Bueckers' achievement marked her as the first player in league history to score over 40 points while maintaining an 80% field goal percentage. Her contribution accounted for 55% of Dallas' total points, a feat not seen since 2004 and ranking fifth in WNBA history. Despite trailing by seven points entering the final quarter, the Sparks managed to clinch the win.

Bueckers has now surpassed Cynthia Cooper for the third-longest streak of consecutive double-digit scoring games by a rookie in WNBA history. She recorded her 29th straight game with at least ten points. Aja Wilson holds the record with 33 games, followed by Candace Parker with 32, and Cooper now ranks fourth with 28.

Reflecting on her performance, Bueckers attributed her success to consistent practice and learning through film study. "It's a lot of repetition in practice," she explained. "Learning and growing, watching film of how you can get to your spots." She highlighted using teammates' screens effectively and reading plays during transitions.

Bueckers also emphasised the importance of midrange shots in basketball today. "I truly think basketball has gotten away from it—it's mostly layups and threes," she noted. "Teams don't know how to guard it." This strategy gives players an edge when they can score effectively in that area.

Despite winning only two of their last ten games, Bueckers remains inspired by her team's spirit. "I've always prided myself in the team winning," she stated. "I'm most proud of this team and the way we fight." She values their dedication and camaraderie even during challenging times.

The Wings' resilience is evident as they continue to support each other through ups and downs. Bueckers appreciates their commitment: "We love each other... We show up for each other." Their unity brings joy as they grow together on this journey.