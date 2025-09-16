Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch BAN vs AFG Match 9 in India, UK and USA Online?

Athletic Club vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match in India, UK and other Countries?

Isak In Contention For Liverpool Debut As Van Dijk Emphasises Need For New Striker

True Lessons From Tokyo: Shirse and Sreeshankar's Setbacks in World Championships 2025 to Pave the Way for Future Glory

More sports Paige Bueckers Shines In 2025 Season, Awarded WNBA Rookie Of The Year In her debut season, Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings achieved remarkable statistics and broke records, earning her the title of WNBA Rookie of the Year. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paige Bueckers was the first pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft. Her debut season was remarkable, earning her the Rookie of the Year title. She ranked fifth in scoring with 19.2 points per game, sixth in steals with 1.6, and ninth in assists with 5.4, making her the only player to be in the top nine for these stats.

Bueckers also averaged 3.9 rebounds and shot 47.7% from the field. She became the first rookie to average at least 19 points while shooting over 47%. On August 20, she set a rookie scoring record with 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, hitting 81% of her shots.

In that standout game against the Sparks, Bueckers made history by becoming the first WNBA player to score over 40 points while maintaining an 80% shooting accuracy. This performance was part of a streak where she scored double digits in her first 30 games, ranking third behind A'ja Wilson and Candace Parker.

Throughout her debut season, Bueckers accumulated impressive stats: she scored 692 points and provided 194 assists over 36 games. These numbers are both third-highest for a rookie in league history. Her achievements made her Rookie of the Year win unsurprising.

Bueckers' consistent excellence was evident as she was named WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, July, and August. In July, she became just the tenth rookie ever to start in an All-Star Game, further highlighting her exceptional talent and impact on the court.

Bueckers' outstanding performances throughout her rookie year have set a new standard for future players entering the league. Her ability to consistently deliver high-level performances has not only earned her individual accolades but also contributed significantly to her team's success.