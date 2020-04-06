English
Pankaj Advani donates Rs 5 lakh for Coronavirus fight

Bengaluru, April 6: Multiple world champion ace cueist Pankaj Advani on Monday (April 6) donated Rs 5 lakh in country's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 120 Indian lives.

"A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let's spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind!," Advani tweeted.

The 23-time world champion in billiards and snooker thus joined a list of top sportspersons comprising master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, spin wizard Anil Kumble, table tennis player G Sathiyan, who have donated for the noble cause.

Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
