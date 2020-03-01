Cue Sports: Pankaj Advani launches Snooker Alley in Bengaluru

The store in Shantinagar has a variety of world class equipment on display. From professional Pool and Billiards tables, to over 5000 handcrafted and customised Cue Sticks imported from Top Cue makers across the globe, International quality Table cloths, and a wide range of accessories.

Snooker Alley also announced their partnership with CSPA - Cue School by Pankaj Advani. CSPA that is mentored by Indian Cue sensation - Pankaj Advani, has a vision to take the game to the majority of schools in India to help nurture and inspire young talent in the country to take up and excel in the sport.

They are successfully running an academy at DPS East currently and will be DPS South before the start of the new term.

Snooker Alley will play a huge role in accomplishing this vision by providing top quality equipment to the students of CSPA at discounted rates. They will also support CSPA to set up academies by offering Tables and Accessories at subsidised rates.

The store is managed by Prakash Katrela who was a former National Snooker player and had represented Karnataka in various tournaments in his prime. Having played the game for over two decades, he has immense knowledge of the game and knows the importance of playing with quality equipment.

He is ably supported by his son Vinay Katrela, who is also a State Ranked Snooker and Billiards player and brings in fresh ideas and outlook to the business.

