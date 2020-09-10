Pankaj Advani opens up about winning the World Billiards and Snooker Championships back-to-back in 2017

New Delhi, September 10: Khel Ratna Pankaj Advani has several World and Asian titles to his name, but winning the World Billiards Championships and World Snooker Championships back-to-back in Doha in 2017 is one of the greatest achievements of his career. The snooker and billiards legend speaks about his journey to the winning moments of both the competitions in the third episode of "The Finish Line", hosted by Asian Games Gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghoshal.
The show, which was launched on 28 August 2020 with India's only individual Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra as its first guest, is conceptualized and produced by India's leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures. "The Finish Line" is being presented by Induslnd Bank and is powered by Muse Wearables.
The third episode of "The Finish Line" will be aired on Baseline Ventures' YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages at 6 pm on Friday, 11 September 2020.
During the third episode, Advani delves into how he prepared mentally and physically for an achievement that had never been done before - winning the Billiards and Snooker Championships back-to-back at the world level and becoming the first cueist to hold both championships in the same calendar year.
The first season of The Finish Line will consist of eight parts wherein a sporting legend will be invited to recreate a defining moment in Indian sports in each of the episodes. The eight legends who have been confirmed are Abhinav Bindra, Viswanathan Anand, Dinesh Karthik, Pankaj Advani, Smriti Mandhana, Leander Paes, Parul Parmar and Varun Singh Bhati.
