Para Worlds 2025: Arelle Middleton stuns Yao Juan in Women's Shot Put F44 as USA edge past India in Medal Tally By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 15:03 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 3: Teenager Arelle Middleton produced a gutsy performance to upset Chinese legend Yao Juan and claim gold in the women's Shot Put F44 at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday (October 3).

Middleton's late big throws not only secured her the title but also helped the United States leapfrog India on the medals table.

Middleton - the 17-year-old Paris 2024 Paralympic silver medallist - set the tone early with a 12.38m opening effort. Yao, the 44-year-old veteran with multiple Paralympic and world titles to her name, answered with 12.42m then moved into the lead with a 12.82m mark in the second round. Neither athlete eased off.

On her fourth attempt Middleton produced a championship-defining 12.95m - a throw she backed up with another over 12.93m to show the earlier effort was no fluke. Yao, who had two fouls, threw 12.52m on her final attempt but could not overhaul Middleton's best.

The result pushed the USA past India on the overall standings: the United States moved to seventh with 4 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze, while India slipped to eighth with 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze.

India still has gold hopes on the evening as Simran charged into the women's 100m T12 final after clocking a personal best 12.08s in the semifinals, running with guide Umar Saifi. Simran held off Spain's Nagore Folgado Garcia to secure a spot in Friday night's medal race.

Elsewhere on the day Brazil remained clear at the top of the table with 12 gold, 18 silver and 7 bronze, while China and Poland were level on 8 golds apiece after Poland's Faustyna Kotlowska claimed the women's Shot Put F64 title with a Championship Record of 10.88m.

Below are the final results from October 3 Morning sessions

Event Rank Athlete (Nation) Result Men — 100m T36 1 Kirill Glazyrin (Neutral Para Athlete) 11.73 s 2 Deng Peiching (China) 11.77 s 3 Yang Yifei (China) 12.03 s Men — Long Jump T37 1 Brian Lionel Impellizzeri (Argentina) 6.63 m (New Championship Record) 2 Sergei Biriukov (Neutral Para Athlete) 6.43 m 3 Muhammad Nazmi Nasri (Malaysia) 6.35 m Men — Discus Throw F11 1 Hassaan Bajoulvand (Iran) 41.70 m 2 Alessandro Rodrigo da Silva (Brazil) 40.14 m 3 Alvari Del Amo Cano (Spain) 39.28 m 9 Monu Ghangas (India) 32.65 m Women — Shot Put F44 1 Arelle Middleton (USA) 12.95 m 2 Yao Juan (China) 12.82 m 3 Funmi Oduwaiye (Great Britain) 12.11 m Women — Shot Put F64 1 Faustyna Kotlowska (Poland) 10.88 m (New Championship Record) 2 Alexandra Nouchet (France) 10.10 m 3 Alicia Guerrero (USA) 10.02 m 6 Dayawanti (India) 7.90 m Women — Discus Throw F41 1 Rouna Tlili (Tunisia) 33.81 m 2 Estefeany Gisela Lopez Macas (Ecuador) 29.81 m 3 Navruza Akhmatova (Uzbekistan) 28.83 m