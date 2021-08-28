English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paralympics: Bhavina storms into table tennis final, one step away from gold

By
Bhavina Patel
Bhavina Patel is a step away from gold after reaching the table tennis final.

Bengaluru, August 28: India's paddler Bhavina Patel is one step away from gold after winning her women's singles class 4 semifinal against China's Zhang Miao in the Paralympics 2020 Games in Tokyo.

The ace Indian, who had already assured the country its first historic medal in table tennis by virtue of having reached the semifinals, continued her impressive run as she earned a hard-fought 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) win against her Chinese opponent.

Bhavina will eye gold in the final to be held on Sunday (August 29) where she takes on China's world No.1 paddler Zhou Ying at 7.15 am IST.

The 34-year-old was in her elements as she beat her world no. 3 Chinese opponent n the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes.

Competing in her maiden Paralympic Gamess, Bhavina lost the opening game in a tight contest. But, she made a strong recovery, claiming the next two games.

In the fourth game, Zhang showed her class not giving Bhavina the bragging rights just yet as the match headed into the decider.

In the deciding fifth game, Bhavina took a time out after which she notched up the win.

Earlier in the quarterfinal on Friday (August 27), Bhavina had defeated 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winner and world number two Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to clinch a medal and script history.

As since there is no bronze-medal play-off in Tokyo Paralympics table tennis, both losing semi-finalists were already guaranteed a bronze.

"I could win my match today due to the support of the people of India. Please keep supporting me so that I can win my semifinal match," Bhavina had said after the quarterfinals.

Now she has gone one step further and and is just one stepy away from a historic gold medal.

The Paralmpics 2020 Games whcih was rescheduled to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic just like the Summer Olympics, will go on in the Japanese capital till September 5.

Comments

MORE PARALYMPICS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 8:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments