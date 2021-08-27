English
Paralympics cycling medalist tests positive for doping

By Pti

Tokyo, Aug 27: Tokyo Paralympics medalist Marcin Polak of Poland has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping, the International Cycling Union said Friday (August 27).

Polak tested positive for the banned endurance-booster EPO in a sample taken in Poland three weeks before the Tokyo Paralympics opened. He could be stripped of the bronze medal he won in the men's B 4,000 meters individual pursuit on Wednesday - the day the testing laboratory in Warsaw notified the UCI of the positive test.

More of Polak's previously taken samples have also tested positive for EPO, the UCI said of findings reported by the Polish anti-doping agency. Polak, a former world champion in road and track events, was due to compete Saturday in the men's B 1,000 meters time trial.

(AP)

Read more about: paralympics tokyo 2020 doping
Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 17:15 [IST]
