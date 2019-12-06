English
Casey, Oosthuizen in contention as Jones leads Australian Open

By Dejan Kalinic
Paul Casey
While Matt Jones leads the Australian Open, Paul Casey and Louis Oosthuizen are in contention.

Sydney, December 6: Paul Casey surged into contention at the Australian Open as Matt Jones took a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark on Friday.

Casey fired a six-under 65 in the second round at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney to get to nine under and put himself in position for a third win of 2019.

The Englishman is tied for second with last year's runner-up Dimitrios Papadatos (66), the duo sitting a shot behind Jones (65).

Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Championship winner, carded a five-under 66 to be in a five-man group tied for fourth at eight under.

American Cameron Tringale (65), the world's top-ranked amateur Takumi Kanaya (69), Australian Shae Wools-Cobb (65) and New Zealander Denzel Ieremia (65) are also two shots behind the leader.

Marc Leishman sits in a tie for 12th at six under, while defending champion Abraham Ancer is a further two shots back.

However, 2009 champion Adam Scott missed the cut after failing to recover from his opening-round 75, shooting a 67 to finish even par and one stroke from making the weekend.

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
