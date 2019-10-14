English
Still got it – Cech makes match-winning penalty save on ice hockey debut

By Patric Ridge
Petr Cech
Petr Cech proved he has not lost any of his goalkeeping skills as he made a match-winning penalty save on his ice hockey debut.

London, October 14: Petr Cech got his ice hockey career off to a winning start as his crucial save saw Guildford Phoenix overcome Swindon Wildcats II in overtime.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Cech – a technical advisor at Chelsea after he left Arsenal at the end of last season – officially signed for Guildford on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old made his debut on the ice on Sunday, starting in net for Guildford against the Wildcats and, ultimately, proved decisive in clinching the victory.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Cech joins Guildford Phoenix ice hockey team

Cech had little to do until the Wildcats struck to make it 1-1 after hosts Guildford had gone ahead, with the visiting side then taking a 2-1 lead.

The Phoenix hit back to force overtime and penalties, with Cech coming out on top in the shoot-out.

Swindon's penalty taker attempted to thread a low shot under the ex-Chelsea star, but Cech displayed plenty of experience, albeit from a different sport, to stand his ground and make an instinctive, match-winning stop with his pads.

Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
