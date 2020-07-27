Thompson ends seven-year drought with Minnesota title

The 35-year-old, who in 2013 triumphed at the Honda Classic, endured a barren run following that breakthrough success but was a winner again on Sunday (July 26) at TPC Twin Cities.

Birdies at the 16th and 18th holes took Thompson to 19 under for a two-shot victory over Adam Long, whose weekend charge was almost rewarded with trophy success.

Long made birdie at the last as he followed his 63 from Saturday (July 25) with a 64 to reach 17 under, which at the time gave him a share of the lead as Thompson navigated his way through the back nine.

With the pressure on, Thompson made a birdie three at 16 and parred the next to go to the final hole armed with a one-shot lead.

His second shot over water to the green gave Thompson two putts for the title from around 15 feet, and he drained his first attempt to complete a round of 67, sealing a first win in 167 starts.

A teary Thompson said: "It's been a long time. I'm really sad my wife and kids aren't here to celebrate this with me. I can't wait to see them.

"This is so exciting. I played such good golf today. I stayed within myself, believed in myself, and I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Victory earns Thompson a ticket to the US PGA Championship and U.S. Open, which he said meant "the world" to him, as well as a guaranteed two more years on the PGA Tour.

The leaderboard was highly congested, with nine players tying for third on 16 under: Robby Shelton, Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Richy Werenski and Charl Schwartzel.

Werenski had been the overnight co-leader with Thompson but could only shoot 70 on the final day, his worst score of the week.