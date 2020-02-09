English
Mickelson, Day chasing Taylor at Pebble Beach

By Dejan Kalinic
Nick Taylor carded a three-under 69

California, February 9: Nick Taylor will take a one-stroke lead into the Pebble Beach Pro-Am final round, with Phil Mickelson and Jason Day his nearest challengers.

Taylor, who fired an opening-round 63, carded a three-under 69 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Saturday (February 8) to move into 17 under.

The Canadian was one over through his first 10 holes in the third round, but finished with two birdies and an eagle at the par-five seventh.

Taylor is a shot ahead of Mickelson, the five-time winner and defending champion shooting a five-under 67 at Pebble Beach to be outright second.

The American mixed six birdies – holing from the bunker at 13 and chipping in at 14 – with a bogey to continue what has been a strong showing in California.

Day, a runner-up at the tournament in 2018, carded a two-under 70 at Spyglass Hill to be outright third at 14 under.

Matt Every (68) and Kevin Streelman (68) are tied for fourth at 11 under, a shot ahead of Peter Malnati (66).

Dustin Johnson could only manage an even-par 72 on Pebble Beach to be in a five-man tie for seventh at nine under.

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, is well back at tied for 55th after a one-under 71 – his third consecutive round in the 70s.

Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
