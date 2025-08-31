Brendan Rodgers Admits Celtic's Display Was Not Up To Standard In Old Firm Stalemate

Oscar Piastri Wins Dutch Grand Prix, Extending Championship Lead After Norris Retirement Oscar Piastri secured victory at the Dutch Grand Prix, increasing his Drivers' Championship lead to 34 points after Lando Norris retired due to engine failure. This win marks Piastri's dominance in the season and highlights McLaren's strong performance.

Oscar Piastri increased his lead in the Drivers' Championship to 34 points after winning the Dutch Grand Prix. Lando Norris was set for a second-place finish but had to retire with seven laps left due to an engine issue. This dramatic race saw Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crash out, while Isack Hadjar secured his first Formula One podium by finishing third.

Max Verstappen finished second, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda making it into the top 10 for only the fourth time since joining Red Bull. Kimi Antonelli initially crossed the line in sixth place behind George Russell and Alex Albon but received a 15-second penalty. This penalty was for colliding with Leclerc and speeding in the pit lane, which pushed him out of the points.

Piastri started from pole position and quickly built a lead over Verstappen, who overtook Norris on the first lap. Norris managed to regain his position as McLaren took control of the race. However, a safety car was deployed on lap 23 when Hamilton crashed into barriers, affecting Norris' chances of catching Piastri.

Another safety car followed due to an incident involving Leclerc and Antonelli. Despite these setbacks, Norris seemed poised to challenge Piastri until smoke emerged from his car, forcing him out of contention and clearing the path for Piastri's victory.

Piastri has now won six of the last seven races at Zandvoort, solidifying his grip on the F1 title race. His victory marked him as the first Australian to win at this track since Alan Jones in 1979. McLaren's dominance continues with 12 wins in 2025, matching their second-best season record from 1984 with Alain Prost and Niki Lauda.

Piastri has also finished each of his last 43 races, equalling Verstappen's record set between Emilia-Romagna 2022 and Saudi Arabia 2024. This consistency highlights his reliability and skill on the track.

Top Finishers and Standings

The top ten finishers were Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls), George Russell (Mercedes), Alex Albon (Williams), Oliver Bearman (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull), and Esteban Ocon (Haas).

In the championship standings, Oscar Piastri leads with 309 points, followed by Lando Norris with 275 points and Max Verstappen with 205 points. In the Constructors' standings, McLaren leads with 584 points, ahead of Ferrari with 260 points and Mercedes with 248 points.

This thrilling race at Zandvoort showcased both individual brilliance and team strategy. As Piastri extends his lead in the championship, McLaren continues its impressive form this season.