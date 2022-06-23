Portland Trail Blazers explore possible trade for Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby

Chris Haynes' report came just an hour after it was announced that the Trail Blazers had acquired Jerami Grant in a trade from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a Milwaukee Bucks first-round draft pick in 2025, which Portland received from the New Orleans Pelicans this past season in the C.J. McCollum trade.

Haynes is known to have a close connection to Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, and has often been accurate in his reporting on the team.

While it is likely the Trail Blazers are interested in such a trade, it remains to be seen if the Raptors have any interest in moving the ascending 24-year-old, who is one of the best wing defenders in the entire league and averaged 17.1 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game this past season.

Anunoby is young enough to still fit with the Raptors' timeline if they are in fact opting to reset and build around Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, so for this trade to realistically go ahead, the Trail Blazers would need to give up more than just one pick.

Portland Trail Blazers are in pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby with the No. 7 pick in Thursday’s draft in play, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2022