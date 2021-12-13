Premier Handball League unveil Rajasthan Wolverines as third franchise

The Rajasthan Franchise also known as Rajasthan Wolverines which has been bagged by Shatvik Corporation-one of the fastest-growing names in the real estate under its sports arm Wolverine Sports Pvt Ltd, will be among the six participating teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wolverine Sports Private Limited; the sports arm of Shatvik Corporation as the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League and the team is named Rajasthan Wolverines," said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

"Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues.

"As a state Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League," Agarwal added.

The Bluesport Entertainment CEO was also thrilled to welcome Sathvik Corporation into the world of Indian sports.

"As a league we are pleased that new, as well as deep-rooted business houses such as Shatvik Corporation are entering the world of Indian sports through us and we are sure that with the inclusion of such wonderful partners not just Handball but the world of sports in India shall grow and prosper in times to come," Agarwal said.

Shatvik Corporation with its latest real estate project which is valued at 250cr, is led by successful entrepreneur and avid golfer Yash Dave, who is one of the popular names in the state golfing circuit.

Dave is now keen to inculcate a strong interest for handball among the younger generation through this league as he stressed on the importance of Olympic sports in the country.

"Handball has been one of the most followed sports in Europe and has all the potential to generate similar responses in India too," said Yash Dave, Managing Director, Wolverine Sports Pvt. Ltd.

"I believe the rise of new age sports and an increase in appetite for Olympic sports among the sporting enthusiasts would augur well for the Indian youth to embrace handball in a bigger way."

Dave acknowledged Khelo India's role in the tranformation of grassroot sports and believes that handball will see a revolution in India with the Premier Handball League.

"While Khelo India has revolutionized grassroot sports, companies such as ours aligning with the fastest Olympic sport of Handball will give great rise to handball in India and Indian Handball globally," said Dave.

"We at Shatvik Corporaion are pleased to bag the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League, titled Rajasthan Wolverines and believe that with the onset of PHL, India shall see a handball revolution in times to come."

The league, which is exclusively licensed to Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd under the aegis of Handball Federation of India, had earlier unveiled Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as franchises.

The addition of The Rajasthan Wolverines will bolster PHL's mission of revolutionizing handball in the country and delivering a never-seen-before experience not just to the players, coaches and stakeholders but also to the fans with this exciting tournament, which is set to kick-off next year.

