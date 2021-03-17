Pro Panja League Mega Matches to take place on Vijender Singh's battleship in Goa on March 19

The Pro Panja Matches will be an absolute treat for sports fans as they will get a chance to watch some of the best arm wrestlers take on each other along with a professional boxing bout featuring Indian boxing sensation Vijender Singh.

Boxing: Vijender Singh to fight in 'Battle On Ship 2021' on March 19, PokerBaazi becomes Associate Sponsor

Vijender Singh, who was present as a special guest for the inaugural season of the Pro Panja League which took place at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi in February 2020, said, "I hadn't seen anything of that magnitude done in the sport of Arm Wrestling. It's a highly entertaining and interesting sport. This is a new type of sport and there's a lot of potential in this sport. You can do this event in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and it will be a huge success. I had goosebumps watching the event and big credits to Parvin Bhai for his vision in taking the sport to this level."

Vijender Singh's next pro bout on rooftop deck of casino ship in Goa

The Pro Panja League, which was billed as the Pro Panja Mega Matches-1, had a very successful event last month. The event featured the best Arm Wrestlers in the country in their respective weight categories. The Pro Panja Mega Matches-1 had three titles on the line - the specially-abled category, 80 kg category and the Mega Champion belt where 100kgs champion Sunil Kumar defeated 100kgs plus champion Dilshad MA. A total of nine bouts were contested in the Pro Panja Mega Matches-1.

Siddharth Malakar, the 90kgs champion from the Pro Panja ranking tournament held in Delhi, is set to feature in the Pro Panja Mega Matches-2. Malakar will take on the 100kgs Mega Champion Sunil Kumar in a mouth-watering clash. The Arm Wrestling match will see the athletes vie for supremacy in the upper weight classes. The winner will be awarded the 'Super Champ' title. This bout will be the main event in the Pro Panja Mega Matches-2

The event will also feature the Under-65 kg Champ Chetna Sharma, who will take on second seed Parmpreet Kaur of Punjab who is fresh off a win over Delhi's Karishma Kapoor at Pro Panja Mega Match-1.

"I would personally like to thank Mr Neerav Tomar, head of IOS Sports, for always supporting us and to Vijender Singh Bhai for supporting us from the very beginning at Pro Panja League and also allowing us to have these two Pro Panja bouts on the Majestic Pride Casino Ship on March 19 during their fight. We are all looking forward to the fascinating Arm Wrestling contests and we hope that the arm wrestling fans across the country enjoy the matches as well," said Parvin Dabas, owner of Pro Panja League said.

Source: Media Release