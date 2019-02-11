Pro Volleyball League: U Mumba Volley eye first win as they face Black Hawks Hyderabad

U Mumba featured in the opening match of the league and went down to Kochi Blue Spikers 1-4. That was followed up with a more spirited performance against the table-toppers Calicut Heroes where they went down 2-3 in their second match. The team hasn't featured in any of the matches since then and will be playing their first match after February 5.

Ahead of the match, Dipesh Kumar Sinha, captain, U Mumba Volley said, "We have had some time go back to drawing board and look at areas we need to work harder on. The team is coming together well and we are pumped about our next match. We just want to make sure that we can put together a good all-around performance."

Hyderabad are still placed fourth in the table with 2 points after playing four matches and will be playing their last match of the league stage. This will be Hyderabad's last chance for an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs after a loss in the match against Calicut Heroes.

Carson Clark, skipper of Black Hawks Hyderabad felt that in spite of being the youngest team they have given a good account of themselves. "Our last two matches have been close and at times I felt things went against us when it could have really gone our way. I am proud of the team and in this match, we have to play as if we have nothing to lose. U Mumba will come out with their 'A' game and we have to make sure we have answer to everything that they throw at us."

Live on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV from 6:50 PM IST

Source: Press Release