Procam International announces Procam Slam 2018 to identify and reward dedicated runners

Runners who complete and finish within set times, four of the most prestigious running events in India - the Open 10K in TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2018, the half marathon in Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2018, the 25K Run in Tata Steel Kolkata 25K 2018 and the full marathon in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019, will be eligible for the distinction of being a Procam Slam title winner.

Some exciting rewards await the Slam finishers, including a unique opportunity to choose a running number that can be blocked across all four races for a period of 4 years, a specially designed running kit, a Procam Slam Medal and free entry to any one of Procam's renowned feature runs held between April 2018 and March 2019 and many more amazing perks.

In addition to this - three lucky draw winners from the pool of Procam Slam 2019 finishers, will be entitled to a complimentary one-time return airfare & 5-star hospitality during race weekend, to any one of the Procam promoted races.

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International said, "Runners are our biggest stakeholders! Over the years, we have been fortunate to have the support from some of the best working athletes running our events and that's where the idea stemmed from. We are delighted to introduce this program to laud all those runners who have been strong participants in our runs and an extension to the Procam family. This initiative is also our way of encouraging more and more individuals to experience the magic of running across varied distances and cities."

Quick Facts:

What? The Procam Slam Title.

How? Earn the Slam Title by running four of Procam' feature runs, finishing within the following times:

1. To compete in Open 10K at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2018 and complete within 1 Hour, 30 Minutes.

2. To compete in the Half Marathon at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2018 and complete under 3 Hours 30 Minutes.

3. To compete in the 25K at the TATA Steel Kolkata 25K and complete in under 4 Hours.

4. To compete in the Full Marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon and complete in under 7 Hours.

Source: Press Release