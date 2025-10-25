English Edition
Pune Grand Tour 2026 Achieves UCI Class 2.2 Race Status For Historic Cycling Event

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 will be India's first UCI Class 2.2 race, taking place from January 19-23, featuring four stages over 437 km. This event marks a significant step for Indian cycling on the global stage.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

India is set to host its first Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Class 2.2 race, the Pune Grand Tour 2026. This event marks a significant milestone as it becomes an Olympic qualification points race and a Pro Stage Elite Race for Men. Scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026, this multi-stage road race will span 437 km, showcasing India's entry into the global cycling scene.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 will feature four stages, drawing inspiration from renowned races like the Tour de France. Participants will navigate through urban areas, hilly terrains, and rural landscapes in Pune district. This diverse route aims to test cyclists' endurance while highlighting Maharashtra's cultural and geographical richness.

Pune Grand Tour 2026 Gains UCI Race Status

Jitendra Dudi, Pune District Collector and administrative head of the event, describes this as a pivotal moment in Indian sports history. He views hosting a UCI Class 2.2 race as an ambitious project with plans to make it an annual event in Pune. Dudi stated, "We reckon the opportunity as a hallmark project to bring together India's sport, tourism and community pride."

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) President Pankaj Singh expressed pride in this development. He emphasised CFI's commitment to advancing cycling in India. Singh noted that hosting the UCI Class 2.2 race in partnership with Maharashtra Government reflects the state's ambition to embrace the sport.

David Lappartient, President of Union Cycliste Internationale, welcomed Pune Grand Tour's inclusion in the UCI Tour calendar. He remarked on its significance for Indian cycling and acknowledged the region's dedication to promoting world-class sporting events.

The event is organised by Pune District Administration and Maharashtra Government in collaboration with CFI. It aims to provide Indian athletes with competitive exposure alongside international pro riders, enhancing India's status as an emerging cycling nation.

This initiative not only focuses on sports but also seeks to boost tourism and community pride in India. The inaugural season of Pune Grand Tour 2026 is expected to lay the foundation for future infrastructure developments that will position India as a global cycling destination.

Story first published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 0:11 [IST]
