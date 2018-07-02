English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Molinari pulls away at Quicken Loans for first PGA Tour win

Francesco Molinari
It was Francesco Molinari's first PGA Tour win

Maryland, July 2: Francesco Molinari cruised to an eight-shot win at the Quicken Loans National after firing an impressive 62 on Sunday.

Molinari finished at 21 under after shooting an eight-under 62 in his final round to earn the victory at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland.

It was Molinari's first career PGA Tour win.

Ryan Armour (68) placed second at 13 under while Sung Kang shot a six-under 64 to finish in third at 12 under.

Molinari finished his first nine holes at two under for the round, but he pulled away when he reached the back nine.

The 35-year-old eagled the 10th hole and followed with four consecutive birdies as a magical 59 appeared in sight.

However, Molinari finished his round with pars on the final four holes.

Although he had never won in the United States, Molinari has five career wins on the European Tour.

Tiger Woods finished the tournament in a tie for fourth with Abraham Ancer at 11 under.

Woods tallied six birdies and two bogeys during his round on Sunday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue