Molinari pulls away at Quicken Loans for first PGA Tour win

Molinari finished at 21 under after shooting an eight-under 62 in his final round to earn the victory at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland.

It was Molinari's first career PGA Tour win.

Ryan Armour (68) placed second at 13 under while Sung Kang shot a six-under 64 to finish in third at 12 under.

Molinari finished his first nine holes at two under for the round, but he pulled away when he reached the back nine.

The 35-year-old eagled the 10th hole and followed with four consecutive birdies as a magical 59 appeared in sight.

However, Molinari finished his round with pars on the final four holes.

Although he had never won in the United States, Molinari has five career wins on the European Tour.

Tiger Woods finished the tournament in a tie for fourth with Abraham Ancer at 11 under.

Woods tallied six birdies and two bogeys during his round on Sunday.