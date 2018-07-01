Ancer shares Quicken Loans lead after tying course record

The 27-year-old Mexican hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens to share the lead with Francesco Molinari at 13 under after the Italian birdied the final two holes for a five-under 65.

The pair will start two shots clear of Americans Zac Blair and Ryan Armour going into Sunday's final round with Molinari, 35, hoping to score his first career win on the PGA Tour.

"It's always going to be a little bit harder for Europeans to win over here just because we're not used to the courses," Molinari told CBS Sports after his round.

"Generally when we come over here first it takes a little bit of time to get used to it, and then the other thing is that I think everyone plays more aggressively over here, so you just need to keep your foot on the gas and keep going and make as many birdies as possible."

Meanwhile, former world number one Tiger Woods started his third round well, but four bogeys left him six shots behind the leaders at seven under.

"One word would be frustrating," Woods said when describing the back end of his round to CBS Sports.

"To make four bogeys like that, I couldn't afford to do that.

"I figured I had to get to at least 10 and making four bogeys definitely hurts that."

World number eight Rickie Fowler is tied for 22nd at five under after a one-under 69.