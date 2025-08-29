'From Legacy to Kranti, Future Belongs to Us' - Bihar’s DG of Sports Raveendran Shankaran on Sporting Renaissance in State | Exclusive

Ramiro Valenzuela: Rising Argentine Padel Star Making Waves on the International Stage | Exclusive By Sauradeep Ash Published: Friday, August 29, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Ramiro Valenzuela is quickly establishing himself as one of Argentina's most promising young padel players. Standing at 1.80 meters, he plays on the left side, where his aggressive net game, sharp reflexes, and fearless approach have set him apart on the international circuit.

Currently representing Miami Padel Club, Valenzuela has refined his skills under the guidance of renowned coaches Martín Canali and Jorge De Benito. Their mentorship has helped him combine his natural flair with a more tactical, well-rounded style of play.

Despite being only 20 years old, Valenzuela has already achieved notable success. He holds titles from the FIP Promotion in Alicante and the FIP Rise in Dubai, while also making consistent strides on the Premier Padel Tour in 2025, reaching the Round of 32 at major tournaments such as Bordeaux, Valladolid, Buenos Aires, Brussels, Qatar, and Riyadh.

And during the World Padel League, Valenzuela, who is playing for Vernost Jaguars, spoke with MyKhel, depicting his love for the game and other aspects.

How did his padel career start?

Ramiro shared, "I started playing when I was 9 years old in Argentina because my father started playing padel with his friends, and I really liked the sport. I began training seriously at 9 and became a professional player when I was just 14."

Experience in the World Padel League

Reflecting on his World Padel League experience, Ramiro said, "It's a beautiful experience. I got to know India, which I think was crazy but I liked it. The people are great, and it's a beautiful city. The event is very well done, so I'm very happy to be part of it."

How is the popularity of padel in Argentina?

Describing the sport's popularity, Ramiro explained, "The padel boom in Argentina is tremendous. Padel is played everywhere, and the people are crazy and very fanatic about the sport. I'm very happy that padel is still growing in Argentina and continues to expand to all countries."

How is the level of play increasing?

Regarding his ongoing development, Ramiro stated, "I'm trying to improve my level of play with my coach, Martín Canali. We're working on the details that are the most difficult for me. My coach is going to play in Arabia, and I'm focused on improving."

Who is his sports idol?

Ramiro's sports idol is clear: "My sports idol is Fernando Belasteguín. I think I've always said that. I have a very good relationship with him, and I'm very happy with the great person he is."

Three things he liked about India

On his impressions of India, Ramiro said, "The three things I liked about India are the people, their culture, which is very different from Argentina and Spain, and their beautiful and emblematic places that have a very good origin."