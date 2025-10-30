Austin Reaves Delivers Buzzer-Beater To Lead Lakers Past Timberwolves In Thrilling Rematch

Emma Hayes Calls Rose Lavelle One Of The Best Players After USWNT's Dominant Win Against New Zealand

Austin Reaves secured a narrow victory for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a buzzer-beater, ending the game at 116-115. This win offered some redemption after the Lakers' early playoff exit last season, where they lost to Minnesota in five games. In that series, Reaves missed a crucial shot in Game 4, but he redeemed himself in this rematch.

Reaves played a pivotal role in the absence of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, scoring 28 points and providing 16 assists. He managed to evade Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert before outmaneuvering Donte DiVincenzo for the decisive basket. Reflecting on his performance, Reaves said, "That one felt good...we won. But last time we were in this building, I had the shot to tie it in the corner in the playoffs, in Game 4, and missed. Let me tell you, that feeling sucks."

The Lakers have started their season with a record of 3-2 as they prepare for an away game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Head coach JJ Redick expressed his satisfaction with how the team has coped with injuries to key players. "I'm so proud of this group right now," Redick stated. "From where we were three weeks ago...we're starting to come together."

Reaves has been on an impressive scoring streak recently, having scored 51 points against the Sacramento Kings and 41 against the Portland Trail Blazers prior to this game. His teammates celebrated enthusiastically after his winning shot against Minnesota. Coach Redick praised Reaves' ability to perform under pressure: "That guy is going to show up in the big moments...He's done that many times in his career."

Meanwhile, Minnesota holds a record of 2-3 and is set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Timberwolves will be looking to bounce back after their narrow loss to the Lakers.

The Lakers' recent performances demonstrate resilience despite missing key players like Doncic and James. Their ability to adapt and secure victories highlights their potential for success this season.