Ritu Phogat calls out Rose Namajunas, reveals ONE vs. UFC dream fights

"The Indian Tigress" returned to form at ONE: BATTLEGROUND on 30 July with a victory over veteran Lin Heqin by unanimous decision, putting her back in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, which is set to kick off on 3 September at the historic all-female event, ONE: EMPOWER.

Phogat doesn't want to look beyond the seven other women in the quarterfinals of the tournament, nor is she ignoring the woman waiting for the ultimate winner of the Grand Prix - reigning ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

The Indian wrestling sensation, however, mentioned two names from the Ultimate Fighting Championship that she'd love to test herself against should a cross-promotion event ever happen.

"Although there is no atomweight division in UFC, I would love to fight against Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas," Phogat said.

"I want to compete against them because they are the top fighters in their weight category."

Phogat, who is a Commonwealth Wrestling Gold Medalist, would certainly test the wrestling skills of both women and has used her ground skills to secure three finishes so far in her young MMA career.

While her takedowns are good, she's also growing more confident in her stand-up gamel every day.

"I know my game and completely trust my skills. I am improving my striking and kickboxing as well. Whenever these matches happen, I will utilize these skills to the full extent," Phogat said.

Personal matchups aside, there are also a few ONE vs. UFC bouts that "The Indian Tigress" would love to witness, and they include some top-level athletes from both organizations.

"There are so many UFC vs. ONE matches that I'd love to watch. The weight categories in both promotions are different. My dream matches would be Shinya Aoki vs. Israel Adesanya, Xiong Jing Nan vs. Valentina Shevchenko, and Christian Lee vs. Kamaru Usman," Phogat said.

"They all are the best fighters. I would love to see who would dominate."

Source: Media Release