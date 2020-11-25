Ritu Phogat looking to remain unbeaten at ONE: Big Bang

Phogat will battle Jomary "The Zamboanginian Fighter" Torres at ONE: Big Bang next Friday, December 4, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

When the two women enter the ONE Circle, Phogat will be riding the momentum she continued to build last month at ONE: Inside the Matrix, where the Indian grappler proved she's a well-rounded fighter by scoring a second-round TKO win over Khun Khmer World Champion Nou Srey Pov.

Previously, "The Indian Tigress" had started her professional mixed martial arts career with victories over Chiao Chen Wu and Nam Hee Kim.

Torres, on the other hand, will be hungry to prove she's much better than her most recent outcomes. Her last win came in January 2018, although she's faced the very best of the atomweight division.

Speaking of which, a victory for Phogat would further her case for a spot in the upcoming ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, which will feature eight competitors vying for a chance to face reigning atomweight queen "Unstoppable" Angela Lee.

Phogat and Torres will kick off ONE: Big Bang in the curtain-raiser of the evening, while the rest of the card features a number of exciting matchups - including a World Title affair.

Full Card For ONE: Big Bang

Roman Kryklia (c) vs. Murat Aygun (ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title)

Koyomi Matsushima vs. Garry Tonon (mixed martial arts - featherweight)

Marat Grigorian vs. Ivan Kondratev (kickboxing - featherweight)

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Danny Kingad (mixed martial arts - flyweight)

Amir Aliakbari vs. Islam Abasov (mixed martial arts - heavyweight)

Ritu Phogat vs. Jomary Torres (mixed martial arts - atomweight)

Live on Star Sports Select 2 and streams on Disney+ Hotstar