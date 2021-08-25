Ritu Phogat ready for huge challenge against Meng Bo at ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix

"The Indian Tigress" Phogat, who was out of reckoning following her defeat to Bi Nguyen earlier this year, earned herself one more shot in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in July with a dominant win over "MMA Sister" Lin Heqin.

Following her win at ONE: Battleground, the Indian wrestling champion pleaded for another shot in the historic all-female Grand Prix, and ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong obliged.

Now Phogat is set to face #2-ranked atomweight Meng Bo in the quarterfinals of the tournament at ONE: EMPOWER on 3 September. And she knows she can't let this opportunity slip through her fingers.

Due to her dominant wins over Chinese opponents, fans have started calling Phogat the "Chinese Killer." But, will it be that easy against Chinese star Meng, who'll be the most difficult challenge "The Indian Tigress" has ever faced? Not according to Phogat.

"I am flattered to hear such praises, but I don't care if my opponent is from China or any other country. She is another huge challenge in front of me that I must face," Phogat said.

"Meng is a great striker and has won lots of matches by knockout, so I am ready for that already. She will face a different 'The Indian Tigress' from [what people have seen] before."

While Phogat showed respect to her opponent, she acknowledges that she will have to be a different fighter as possible against Meng, who's 16-5 and four times as experienced as Phogat in the world of MMA.

"She is a great fighter, and I respect her a lot. I don't want to say anything about her weaknesses, but I have developed a game plan for her, which you will get to see inside the Circle. All I want to say is that my biggest strength is my wrestling, and it will be her biggest weakness," she said.

Phogat not only wants to beat Meng, but she also wants to win in such a way that catches the attention of all the other women competing in the Grand Prix.

"I want to finish this match as soon as possible, and I would look to do it in a different way. I want to finish her in a way that other fighters in the Grand Prix take note of," Phogat said.

A victory over Meng wouldn't only get her closer to a world title shot, the prize for the winner of the Grand Prix, but it would also push Indian mixed martial artists to the forefront of the sport.

"I want to win all the matches of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix and show the world that Indian fighters can be the best. Also, I want to prove that I am one of the best fighters in the atomweight division," she said.

"Right now, my focus is on Meng Bo, I want to overcome this challenge first. After that, whatever challenges I will have to face to win the belt, I will be ready."

