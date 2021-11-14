Ritu Phogat vs. Stamp Fairtex set for ONE: Winter Warriors

The two world-class fighters will face off in the co-main event of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS on Friday, 3 December. Both women have been in the form of their lives since the eight-woman tournament kicked off at ONE: EMPOWER on 3 September.

"The Indian Tigress" Phogat, who was coming off a defeat against Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen in May of this year, punched her ticket into the final with two unanimous decision wins over Meng Bo and Jenelyn Olsim.

The Indian wrestling sensation's improved artillery in the striking department has been the key to her progress.

Ritu Phogat closes in on title, warns ONE Atomweight GP final opponent Stamp Fairtex

Stamp, however, earned her spot in the tournament decider following victories over Julie Mezabarba and Alyona Rassohyna.

The Thai star may not have been at her sparkling best at the start of 2021, but the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship seems to have lifted her confidence.

On paper, this could turn out to be a close contest. Phogat and Stamp are well-rounded across all departments, but with the iconic silver belt and a chance to take on Angela Lee for the ONE Atomweight World Title on the line, fans can expect the duo to take their performances to a whole new level.

Stamp Fairtex reckons her Muay Thai will get the job done against Ritu Phogat

Five other matches were also fixed for this card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the main event, Regian "The Immortal" Eersel defends his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title against Islam Murtazaev. The Dutch-Surinamese World Champion enters his third World Title defense, looking to improve his 5-0 record under the ONE Super Series banner.

Another all-striking battle takes place between "Intelligent Tank" Qiu Jianliang and Hiroki Akimoto in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing tie.

Meanwhile, BJJ legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida makes his sophomore appearance on the global stage against heavyweight contender "Mighty Warrior" Kang Ji Won, and #3-ranked lightweight Saygid "Dagi" Guseyn Arslanaliev trades leather with #5-ranked Timofey Nastyukhin in a rematch of their 2018 encounter.

Plus, #3-ranked flyweight contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu and Chinese knockout artist "Wolf Warrior" Hu Yon clash in an exciting flyweight contest.

Take a look at the full lineup below:

• Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title)

• Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat (Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final)



• Qiu Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto (kickboxing - bantamweight)

• Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (mixed martial arts - lightweight)

• Marcus Almeida vs. Kang Ji Won (mixed martial arts - heavyweight)

• Hu Yong vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (mixed martial arts - flyweight)

Source: Media Release