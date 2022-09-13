Road to UFC: Semifinal Line Up, Date, Timing and Broadcast Information

Road to UFC is a ground-breaking "win and advance" tournament that takes top MMA prospects from Asia and gives them a pathway to a UFC contract.

The tournament started with eight mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four men's weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight.

The athletes in Road to UFC come from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and from the UFC Academy in China.

The opening round of Road to UFC was held in June at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochakza, UFC's first-ever Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia. 16 athletes won and advanced to the semifinals to compete in Abu Dhabi.

Road To UFC: Singapore - Fighters, Match Ups, Dates, Timing in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The semifinals round is divided into two episodes, each of which includes four tournament bouts and one additional non-tournament bout. Details for the Road to UFC finals will be announced at a later date.

The Road to UFC semifinals episodes, bouts and live broadcast times are as follows:

Episode 5: Sunday, October 23 at 3 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time) / 4:30 PM IST

Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Koyomi Matsushima

Flyweight: Qui Lun vs Seung Guk Choi

Lightweight: Won Bin Ki vs Jeka Saragih

Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Min Woo Kim

Non-tournament: TBD

Episode 6: Sunday, October 23 at 5 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time) / 6:30 PM IST

Featherweight: Jung Young Lee vs Lu Kai

Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose

Flyweight: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park

Lightweight: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim

Non-tournament: TBD

Road to UFC will air live in Asia primetime (GMT +8) so audiences across the continent can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

International: UFC Fight Pass

China: MIGU

Hong Kong: NOW SPORTS

India: SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: MOLA

Japan: UFC FightPass

Malaysia: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

Mongolia: SPS

Myanmar: CANAL+

Philippines: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS

Singapore: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

South Korea: TVN Sports

Thailand: TRUE SPORTS HD3

Vietnam: K+ SPORTS

UFC returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 22, with UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makachev, headlined by a clash for the vacant lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Plus, the bantamweight division takes center stage, as Aljamain Sterling defends his crown against TJ Dillashaw, and "Sugar" Sean O'Malley steps up for a huge showdown against Petr Yan.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makachev will be the latest event held in the UAE capital as part of a landmark partnership forged in 2019 between UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The prelims for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makachev will begin at 6 PM GST, followed by the main card at 10 PM GST. Official UFC 280 VIP packages are available through On Location, featuring premium seating, a reserved seat at the ceremonial weigh-ins, all-inclusive in-venue hospitality with UFC Fighter appearances and more.

