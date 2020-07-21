English
Whittaker as hungry as ever but not motivated by UFC middleweight belt

By Ben Spratt

Abu Dhabi, July 21: Robert Whittaker insists he is returning to UFC as hungry as ever, although he is focused only on defeating Darren Till and not a subsequent middleweight title challenge.

Whittaker lost the belt when suffering a knockout defeat to Israel Adesanya last October and has not been back in the Octagon since.

He withdrew from a scheduled bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 and later revealed he felt "completely burnt out" at the end of 2019.

However, Whittaker is back as the number one contender and ready to face Till on Fight Island.

"Nothing's changed with my hunger to fight," he told reporters during a virtual media day. "My hunger to fight before was the exact same.

"The belt was always just a consequence of winning, and I want to win. I want to fight."

Indeed, the 29-year-old - who claims to be "slightly better in all angles" than Till - is not looking beyond this weekend's fight.

He explained: "Right now, my biggest concern is making weight, eating some nice food and then doing my job."

While the loss to Adesanya still stings, Whittaker's motivation for tackling the current middleweight champion in future would not relate to the title.

"I don't know about his fight and what's going on in his immediate future, but at one point in time, I'd love to run that back, just as a competitor, as a fighter," Whittaker said of Adesanya.

"I don't like knowing the fact that I lost to someone in combat. To me, it's terrible. I'd like to get that back some day, whether it's for the belt or not."

Whittaker is not the only man eyeing up a meeting with Adesanya, though.

Till told the media: "If I win, I'm fighting Israel Adesanya. That's all there is to it.

"After this fight on Saturday, if all goes well and I win, I'm going to have a week off and jump straight back into training and stay ready for September time."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
