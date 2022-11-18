Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri: Four keys to victory at ONE Fight Night 4

The strawweight Muay Thai king moves up in weight to challenge for two-division glory against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee this Saturday, November 19.

That task will be easier said than done against a competitor like "The Iron Man," however. The Thai megastar is one of the most feared fighters in Muay Thai, and he has yet to taste defeat in ONE's striking ranks.

Both striking superstars know what's at stake in this riveting showdown, and before it goes down, we have broken down some essential weapons that each will need to implement in order to gain the crucial victory on Saturday.

#1 Rodtang's Power Shots

Rodtang is among the best strikers on the ONE roster. His trademark all-action approach has left a laundry list of dangerous opponents in its wake and helped him earn an 11-0 slate in his striking outings inside the Circle.

Rodtang will look to impose his size and power on Lasiri early on in their World Title tussle, and if he can do that, it could very well be a short night at the office for the flyweight Muay Thai king.

#2 Lasiri's Length

Though he may be stepping out of his weight class, Lasiri will still hold a height and reach advantage over Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 4.

Standing one inch taller than his foe, and with a five-inch reach advantage, fans should expect "The Hurricane" to utilize both to keep Rodtang at bay.

If "The Hurricane" can control the range, he will be able to mostly avoid "The Iron Man's" strikes and impose his own game.

Joseph Lasiri plans to shock the world again at ONE Fight Night 4

#3 Seek And Destroy

The key to Rodtang's game is his ability to walk his opponents down and apply relentless pressure. The flyweight Muay Thai king has felled some of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world with not only power but sheer volume.

Expect this to continue on 19 November, as Rodtang will look to apply pressure and make Lasiri rush. If Rodtang denies Lasiri the time and space to settle into the contest, he will be well on his way to breaking down the challenger.

#4 Lasiri's Champion Heart

"The Hurricane" has shown his ability to beat the odds so far in his ONE tenure. The strawweight Muay Thai king rebounded from a four-fight skid at the start of his career in the Circle to come back and capture the divisional gold with a stunning display against Thai superstar Prajanchai PK.Saenchai in May.

Lasiri shocked the world with his performance that night, and he'll have to put on an even more impressive show if he wants to capture a second strap this weekend. But if you want to go swimming, you have to get wet, and Lasiri will certainly take the dive when he challenges Rodtang for his long-held gold.

